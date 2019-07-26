Profire Energy Com (PFIE) Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; As Target (TGT) Stock Price Declined, Blue Chip Partners Has Increased Holding

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 35,139 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 64.14% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 25,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 116,861 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, up from 90,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 3.58 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 36,000 shares to 321,250 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bg Staffing Inc Com by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,900 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Corp Com (NYSE:GHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 1.50 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Cutter Com Brokerage has 0.03% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Cortina Asset Management reported 1.30 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Van Den Berg Management I accumulated 192,601 shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 223,676 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc reported 36,280 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability holds 1.08 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.03% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 1.19M shares. State Street owns 373,635 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 193 shares. Northern holds 276,293 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 100,389 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has 2,116 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

