Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 1.53M -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.