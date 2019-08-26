Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)

Both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.3% and 45.64% respectively. Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 7.71% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.