Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

Both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.3% and 51.55% respectively. Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
