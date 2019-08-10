Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

Both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.3% and 51.55% respectively. Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.