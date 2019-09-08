Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

Both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|320.32
In table 1 we can see Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 12.3% and 0% respectively. About 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
