Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

Both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32

In table 1 we can see Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 12.3% and 0% respectively. About 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.