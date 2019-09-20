Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.3% and 9.71% respectively. About 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, DD3 Acquisition Corp. has 22.57% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Summary
DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
