Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.3% and 9.71% respectively. About 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, DD3 Acquisition Corp. has 22.57% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Summary

DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.