Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Comparison side by side

Both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares and 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than RMG Acquisition Corp.

Summary

RMG Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.