Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Comparison side by side

Both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares and 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than RMG Acquisition Corp.
Summary
RMG Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
