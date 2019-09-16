Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has 12.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is -46.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.