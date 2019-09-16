Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has 12.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2.60
The potential upside of the peers is -46.39%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
