Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.3% and 70.25% respectively. Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.6% are Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.