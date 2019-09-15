Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAACU) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) Contrasting side by side

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.79% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9% Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.