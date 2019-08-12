Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.05 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.