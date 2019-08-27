Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

We will be comparing the differences between Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.21 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.7%. Competitively, 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.