Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

We will be comparing the differences between Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.21
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.7%. Competitively, 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
