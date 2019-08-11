Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

As Conglomerates businesses, Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.85%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82% AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.