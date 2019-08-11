Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

As Conglomerates businesses, Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.85%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.