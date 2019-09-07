Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 highlights Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.05% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.