Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
Table 1 highlights Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.05% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
