Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Contrasting side by side

Since Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.64% respectively. Comparatively, Opes Acquisition Corp. has 7.71% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
