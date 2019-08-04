Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Contrasting side by side

Since Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.64% respectively. Comparatively, Opes Acquisition Corp. has 7.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.