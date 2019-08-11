Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.53

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -41.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.