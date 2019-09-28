Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Conglomerates company, Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -39.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.