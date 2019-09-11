Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (PAAC) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) Comparing side by side

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

Table 1 demonstrates Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.