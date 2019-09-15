Proffitt & Goodson Has Lifted Target (TGT) Holding by $523,998; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered Position as Stock Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 29,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 147,675 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, down from 177,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 5.48 million shares traded or 99.03% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 12963.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 6,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, up from 47 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 4,715 shares to 357,855 shares, valued at $28.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 3,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,611 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Walmart’s $98 Delivery Subscription Could Take on Amazon and Target – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Target Corporation’s (NYSE:TGT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “After Retail Recovery, Beware Near-Term Valuation Friction on Target Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 168,801 shares. Freshford Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 868,973 shares. Parnassus Ca reported 1.07M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 23,285 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Captrust Advsrs has 1,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 30,203 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 12.88 million shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 7,172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. S Muoio Ltd Liability Co owns 40,000 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. 51,750 were reported by British Columbia Inv. 60 were accumulated by Trust Of Vermont. Zweig holds 0.46% or 147,675 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com reported 115,224 shares. Myriad Asset holds 0.12% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 32,800 shares. Harvest Management Llc reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Bizwest.com and their article: “Zayo CEO pulls in $75.93M from stock sale – BizWest” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Should region be concerned about loss of public companies? – BizWest” with publication date: September 04, 2019.