Proffitt & Goodson Has Lifted Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $790,140; Wildcat Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Facebook (FB) by $4.73 Million

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24508.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 15,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 15,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $807,000, up from 62 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 1.29 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85M, up from 42,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $178.25. About 8.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Grassley Says Congress Must Determine Whether to Bolster Privacy Rules; 19/04/2018 – GERMAN BREXIT COORDINATOR PETER PTASSEK COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT’S RELEASING `FACING FACTS’ SHORT FILM; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: NBC News’ Andy Lack is not a fan of Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 22/03/2018 – Bannon declined to comment on suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix, but zeroed in on Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Under Pressure Over Data Breach (Video); 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc. (FB); 17/04/2018 – Facebook may face billions in fines over its Tag Suggestions feature. Via @verge:; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Trust invested in 1.34% or 119,330 shares. Gmt Corp accumulated 152,850 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 6.07% or 73,388 shares. Cap Impact Ltd Liability Company holds 36,275 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm owns 182,577 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 385 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0.15% or 695,120 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 0.55% or 40,356 shares. Comerica Bancshares has 0.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 523,278 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Mgmt LP owns 5,000 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Comm has 58,814 shares. 2.39 million were reported by Natl Pension Serv. Pinnacle Ptnrs has 0.61% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 72,272 shares.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $404.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 4,715 shares to 357,855 shares, valued at $28.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 3,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,611 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 4.32M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 752,715 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 160,957 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Cullinan accumulated 116,878 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc has 0.08% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 12,563 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.23% or 23,254 shares in its portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ws Lllp invested in 377,734 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Citigroup owns 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 844,568 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation accumulated 0.27% or 663,950 shares. Jag Capital Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 7,364 were reported by Finance Architects. Chemung Canal Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,422 shares.