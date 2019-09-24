Proffitt & Goodson Has Lowered Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Position as Valuation Rose; Vision Capital Management Upped Its Amgen Com (AMGN) Position by $2.95 Million

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 201.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 16,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,942 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 7,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $197.46. About 1.19 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 26,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 538,404 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 0.05% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Pure Finance Advsrs holds 7,377 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 1,914 shares. Tower Limited Company (Trc) stated it has 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 3,850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Vident Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 5,324 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt invested in 1.69% or 155,188 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0.04% or 4,859 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 3,154 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment LP De has invested 0.9% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Mutual Of America Management Limited holds 0.14% or 127,306 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $404.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,059 shares to 18,575 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 9,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Leidos To Participate In The Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KULR Technology Group Announces Partnership with Leidos to Supply NASA with Lithium-Ion Battery Storage Solution for International Space Station – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Leidos’ Sea Hunter Makes History Again – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.13 million for 18.09 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Group reported 18,236 shares stake. First Manhattan holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 231,821 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur stated it has 3.26 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Amg Natl National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,297 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Skba Cap Mgmt Lc reported 54,450 shares. Howard Cap owns 6,144 shares. Ohio-based Shoker Inv Counsel Inc has invested 1.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Evergreen Lc has 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0.66% stake. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prns Ltd has invested 0.39% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Bancorporation holds 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,332 shares. Choate Investment reported 0.22% stake.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Amgen Announces New Clinical Data Evaluating Novel Investigational KRAS(G12C) Inhibitor In Larger Patient Group At WCLC 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alexion down 8% premarket on Amgen challenge of Soliris patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.