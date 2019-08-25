Proffitt & Goodson Continues to Hold Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose While Cambridge Advisors Trimmed by $365,396 Its Stake

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.59 million shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Inc Ma has invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 15,254 are owned by B Riley Wealth Mngmt. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 1,564 shares. 1,000 were reported by Barbara Oil. 3,650 were reported by Weybosset Rech Limited Liability Co. M&T Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 438,355 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 2.05M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,048 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 0.28% or 5,515 shares. Mirae Asset Global Company Ltd holds 63,343 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 3,579 shares. Dsc Lp holds 0.05% or 1,535 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Cap Ltd Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 3,161 shares. Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or holds 0.23% or 3,245 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 15 shares stake.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Court Rejects Rail Shippers Class Formation Request; Senators Press For Rail Reform – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Stock Will Likely Continue to Fall Amid Economic Uncertainty – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 6,837 shares to 16,496 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,679 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 178,567 are held by Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 81,332 shares. Selway Asset Management stated it has 13,680 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 15,489 shares. 60,234 are owned by Winslow Asset. Cohen & Steers reported 40,250 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Swift Run Cap Management has invested 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Management Group, a California-based fund reported 3,364 shares. 9,766 are owned by Lourd Cap Ltd. Bb&T Corp reported 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). A D Beadell Counsel invested in 25,776 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 364,706 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Inc owns 151,644 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,614 shares. L S has invested 1.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.