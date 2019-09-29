Proffitt & Goodson Has Decreased Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Decreased by $1.04 Million

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 6,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 11,202 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, down from 17,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 26,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 839,837 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total International S (VXUS) by 24,915 shares to 901,783 shares, valued at $47.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Us by 11,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Ltd Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $404.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,059 shares to 18,575 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 10,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.14 million for 17.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings.