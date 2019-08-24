Proffitt & Goodson Has Lowered Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $1.09 Million as Shares Rose; Sunbelt Securities Increased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $725,385

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 109.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 12,530 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 5,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19 million shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.33 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,543 shares to 3,561 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate United Parcel Service, Inc.’s (NYSE:UPS) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Surveys: Consistent Deliveries At Heart Of “Spoil Me!” Online Ordering Culture – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel On UPS: Wait To Buy This ‘Large, Improving Cash Flow Machine’ – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Over 1,100 Fracking Wells In The Permian Basin Went Unreported In 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.