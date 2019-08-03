Proffitt & Goodson Has Upped Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $460,590; Stock Rose; Finisar Corp. (FNSR) Shareholder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Increased Holding by $1.63 Million as Share Price Declined

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 70,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 483,284 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, up from 412,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 839,123 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.49; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL ADDED FNSR, PETX IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 19683.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $762.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp. by 110,237 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $42.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold FNSR shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 124.12 million shares or 18.10% more from 105.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,865 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.05% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.09% or 1.00M shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.04% or 116,413 shares. Goldman Sachs has 3.14M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Qs owns 110,390 shares. Inv Counsel invested in 0.33% or 38,950 shares. Ameritas Invest reported 0.01% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 94,524 shares. Natixis has 10,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 40,465 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 10,475 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stevens Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.39% or 394,345 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 181 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.56 million activity. Shares for $4.72M were sold by STEELE JOHN M. Shares for $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. Torres Kathryn A. had sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17 million on Tuesday, February 12. Morrow J William sold $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, February 12 RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 37,500 shares.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,801 shares to 159 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,679 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Limited has 0.1% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pictet And Cie (Europe) stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Capstone Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Kepos LP invested 0.18% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Commerce Bank & Trust owns 6,852 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 1,863 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.17 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Fincl Architects has invested 0.5% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bessemer Group invested in 599 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 844,558 shares. Hillsdale Management holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 69,962 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 12 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,618 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.