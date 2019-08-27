Proffitt & Goodson Decreased Its Intel (INTC) Stake; Sio Capital Management Has Lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding By $7.02 Million

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 67.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Proffitt & Goodson Inc holds 8,948 shares with $481,000 value, down from 27,950 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $201.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 20.06M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) stake by 48.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 75,484 shares as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 79,153 shares with $7.40M value, down from 154,637 last quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $9.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 635,428 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 14/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS FOR GIVOSIRAN,; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Co Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO INITIATE LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018, WITH TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2019; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 18,421 shares to 35,421 valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) stake by 86,857 shares and now owns 254,581 shares. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has $150 highest and $70 lowest target. $126.73’s average target is 54.10% above currents $82.24 stock price. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 19 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 6 by Evercore. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Monday, April 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $116 target. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Chardan Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, April 9 with “Market Perform”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. Cowen & Co maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.08% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% stake. The Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Sio Management invested 2% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Slate Path Capital Ltd Partnership holds 3.63% or 480,000 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Maverick Limited holds 3.98% or 3.21M shares. Tekla Cap Limited Liability Company has 133,458 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 28,784 shares. Virtu Lc holds 0.02% or 3,720 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource stated it has 199,343 shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 21,464 shares to 21,532 valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 4,861 shares and now owns 31,041 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was raised too.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.65 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 20,578 shares. Columbia Asset has invested 2.66% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rothschild & Company Asset Management Us invested in 0.59% or 1.03 million shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 0.25% or 130,320 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt Inc reported 109,379 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. 250,848 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. 197,144 are owned by Alexandria Llc. First Fiduciary Counsel holds 3.61% or 362,919 shares. Barry Investment Advsrs Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 206,513 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 4.08% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 536,664 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 115,369 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 5,904 shares. State Bank Of The West has 1.35% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 214,836 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated invested in 4.10 million shares or 0.87% of the stock. 81,340 were reported by Leavell Investment Mgmt Inc.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 18.31% above currents $45.56 stock price. Intel had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, June 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6300 target. Wells Fargo maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”.