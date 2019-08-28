Proffitt & Goodson Has Increased By $901,488 Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Silvercorp Metals Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shorts Lowered By 85.55%

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 31564.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proffitt & Goodson Inc acquired 21,464 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Proffitt & Goodson Inc holds 21,532 shares with $914,000 value, up from 68 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $189.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 23.03M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Silvercorp Metals Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had a decrease of 85.55% in short interest. SVM’s SI was 24,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 85.55% from 168,800 shares previously. With 293,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Silvercorp Metals Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s short sellers to cover SVM’s short positions. The stock increased 11.15% or $0.445 during the last trading session, reaching $4.435. About 3.23M shares traded or 320.40% up from the average. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has risen 16.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SVM News: 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – MILLING OPS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME USING NO. 1 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY PENDING RESTORATION OF FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – NO PERSONAL INJURY WAS INCURRED FROM LEAKAGE AT YING MINING DISTRICT OPERATED BY CO’S SUBSIDIARY; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – ONLY A SMALL AMOUNT OF TAILINGS WAS LEAKED DOWNSTREAM TO CHONG-YANG CREEK; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP-MILLING CAPACITY OF HENAN FOUND ABOUT 25% OVER MINING CAPACITY TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF MILLING OPS TO HAVE MINIMAL OVERALL PRODUCTION IMPACT; 01/05/2018 – Silvercorp Announces Resumption of Milling Operations; 24/05/2018 – Silvercorp Metals 4Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – Silvercorp Reports a Spillage Incident at the Ying Mining District; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – NO. 2 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY AT YING MINING DISTRICT IS OPERATED BY COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARY, HENAN FOUND; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – ON APRIL 12 LEAKAGE OCCURRED NEAR BOTTOM OF BARRIER WALL PLATES FOR FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL INSIDE NO. 2 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY; 28/05/2018 – Silvercorp Declares Increased Dividend

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company has market cap of $740.26 million. The firm holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province. It has a 18.48 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.11, from 2.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 36.53 million shares or 7.00% more from 34.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 11.17 million shares. Century Cos Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) for 584,900 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 0% or 773,337 shares. Renaissance invested in 2.93M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 34,133 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Gp stated it has 3,364 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd holds 0% or 68,869 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 307,500 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs owns 143,100 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan reported 63,400 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM). D E Shaw & accumulated 344,900 shares. 1.17 million are owned by Ajo Limited Partnership. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 32,858 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $104,160 were bought by Gottlieb Scott on Friday, August 23.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) stake by 6,837 shares to 16,496 valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) stake by 7,991 shares and now owns 122,140 shares. Ishares Tr (MBB) was reduced too.