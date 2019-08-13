Proffitt & Goodson Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $809,172; Shares Rose; As Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Market Value Declined, Holder Fifth Third Bancorp Lowered Its Stake by $762,953

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $294.18. About 1.21M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 5,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 10,492 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 16,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $132.94. About 207,715 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 7,991 shares to 122,140 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 25,525 shares to 134,033 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 30,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).