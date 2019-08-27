Proffitt & Goodson Lowered Holding in Intel (INTC) as Market Value Declined; Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Boosted Sysco (SYY) Stake

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 40,300 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 33,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. About 1.71M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 11.38 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.70 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 90,276 shares to 251,698 shares, valued at $10.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd owns 28,452 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt stated it has 39,446 shares. 836,526 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). New York-based Moore Capital LP has invested 0.72% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cibc World Inc invested in 0.34% or 1.36M shares. Moreover, Loeb Ptnrs Corporation has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 600 shares. Marietta Prns Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,458 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc has 0.85% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 46,462 shares. Renaissance Group Limited reported 26,261 shares. Private Wealth Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 57,492 shares. Portland Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.63% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 245,700 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Com. Dodge & Cox holds 0% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.57% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 7.41M shares.

