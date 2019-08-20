Proffitt & Goodson Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake as Shares Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.75 Million as Market Value Declined

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 40,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 53,411 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 94,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 4.05M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $270.21. About 732,392 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Grp Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 6.79 million shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.16% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 73,200 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 281,100 shares. 22,643 are owned by Quantbot Lp. Davidson Invest Advisors holds 241,413 shares. Meridian Counsel accumulated 10,654 shares. Ipswich Management Incorporated invested in 0.61% or 42,981 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 771,711 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moreno Evelyn V has invested 1.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stewart Patten Ltd Liability reported 136,315 shares. Graybill Bartz And Assoc Limited accumulated 51,413 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Longer Invests has 38,145 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 111,295 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 48,538 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 20.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

