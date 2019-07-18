Proffitt & Goodson Trimmed Intel (INTC) Stake by $1.01 Million; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Continues to Hold Position in Macys (M)

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 3.32 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Macy’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (M); 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 19/04/2018 – Former Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren says 9 times out of 10 across all retail, including food, consumers are still choosing in-store shopping over online; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Sales Down 1%-Up 0.5%; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s mobile app is being upgraded to include an augmented reality element â€” the ability to move furniture around one’s own home; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6; 11/04/2018 – Macy’s Takes to the Street With Nicopanda Collection; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 7.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,042 shares to 3,053 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.08 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.