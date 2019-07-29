Proffitt & Goodson Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX) Shorts Up By 2.74%

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) had an increase of 2.74% in short interest. OMEX’s SI was 1.48M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.74% from 1.44 million shares previously. With 19,000 avg volume, 78 days are for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s short sellers to cover OMEX’s short positions. The SI to Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc’s float is 19.98%. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 28,546 shares traded or 32.53% up from the average. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) has declined 28.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical OMEX News: 10/05/2018 – ODYSSEY MARINE – “OFFSHORE OPERATIONS ARE CURRENTLY UNDERWAY ON A CONTRACTED PROJECT THAT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH IN 2018”; 26/03/2018 – Odyssey Marine Exploration Reports Full Year 2017 Results and Updates Current Projects; 17/04/2018 – Troubling $OMEX. Catch our brand-new report, Odyssey Marine Exploration: Drifting To The Bottom Of The Sea at; 26/03/2018 – ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION REPORTS FY 2017 RESULTS, CURRENT; 17/04/2018 – Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX): Drifting To The Bottom Of The Sea; 22/04/2018 – DJ Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMEX); 10/05/2018 – Odyssey Marine 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 22/03/2018 – ODYSSEY MARINE – COURT RULING NULLIFYING DENIAL OF UNIT’S ENVIRONMENTAL PERMIT APPLICATION FOR EXTRACTION OF PHOSPHATE SAND FROM ‘DON DIEGO’ PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – $OMEX is massively overvalued. Debt-riddled, cash now running on fumes, majority of remaining assets pledged to lenders, refuses to disclose extensive future Don Diego costs. More to come; 22/03/2018 ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION SAYS ON MARCH 21, A MEXICAN COURT RULED UNANIMOUSLY IN FAVOR OF CO’S UNIT – SEC FILING

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 94.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proffitt & Goodson Inc acquired 4,381 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Proffitt & Goodson Inc holds 9,018 shares with $1.26 million value, up from 4,637 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.51 million. The firm provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15600 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 127,764 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Karp Cap has 8,108 shares. Keating Counselors Inc invested in 3.67% or 58,062 shares. Holt Advsrs Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Prns Lp has 21,811 shares. Lederer & Associates Counsel Ca holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,760 shares. Stonehearth Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 2,815 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Citigroup reported 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 21,839 shares. Regal Limited Liability Co invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Osborne Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.37% or 50,300 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Llc owns 10.36 million shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 2.78% or 85,847 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tokio Marine Asset holds 0.36% or 13,985 shares.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 16,482 shares to 241,035 valued at $68.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) stake by 6,837 shares and now owns 16,496 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) was reduced too.