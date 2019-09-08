Proffitt & Goodson Has Decreased Stake in Intel (INTC) as Stock Price Declined; Nike (NKE) Stock Rose While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Boosted Position by $12.40 Million

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 147,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.23M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.63M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 21,464 shares to 21,532 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.20 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Examining Intel as it Trades Low in Its Range – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Intel Takes Shot At AMD At Gaming Conference: ‘Still The Fastest’ – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Management Meeting Takeaways – Baird – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel: Zen And The Art Of Chip Production – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il has 694,900 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Horseman Management has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Finemark Comml Bank Trust holds 31,300 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel stated it has 29,901 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Llc has 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 1.98 million shares. 96,964 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp. Provise Mngmt Ltd Co owns 14,631 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 49,755 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt owns 8,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling stated it has 18,098 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Liability Corp owns 243,837 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) holds 2.05% or 56,694 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National National Bank & Trust In holds 0.08% or 18,131 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 375,459 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 41,660 shares stake. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.14% or 3,875 shares. Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership invested in 0.79% or 668,868 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 3,144 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 10,000 shares. Ci Investments owns 1.11M shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Carret Asset Llc invested in 0.23% or 16,710 shares. Caxton Associates LP reported 0.05% stake. Convergence Invest Partners Ltd reported 3,238 shares stake. Greenwood Associates Limited Company reported 3,700 shares. Indiana Tru And Inv Management Com holds 1.2% or 27,502 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 539,509 are owned by Bahl & Gaynor.