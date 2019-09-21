Proffitt & Goodson Decreased Its Stake in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) by $492,012; Navellier & Associates Has Lifted Its Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Holding by $2.31 Million; Share Price Rose

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) by 47.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 32,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The hedge fund held 102,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25 million, up from 69,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 1.64 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.57 TO $1.65; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.40; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 26,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 3.70M shares traded or 115.41% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.13M for 18.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,764 shares to 11,808 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 10,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $646.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 40,099 shares to 14,584 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 14,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,508 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.

