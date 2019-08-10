Proffitt & Goodson Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $608,959; Mplx LP (MPLX) Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 13,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 48,410 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 62,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 1.96 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 9,979 shares to 215,230 shares, valued at $13.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 3,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,944 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 4.14M shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Lifeplan stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability reported 2,750 shares. Moreover, Arbor Inv Ltd Company has 0.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore reported 8,135 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 9,127 were reported by Windsor Limited Liability Co. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,872 shares. Hillsdale owns 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,230 shares. London Co Of Virginia holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.62M shares. Boston Prns holds 12.44 million shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Roundview Cap Limited Company holds 54,025 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Cutter Brokerage Inc accumulated 23,075 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Argent Company holds 122,730 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Linscomb Williams invested in 64,867 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability reported 2,126 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Raymond James Fincl accumulated 0.03% or 243,455 shares. Heronetta Mngmt LP invested 5.18% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 6.00M were accumulated by Salient Capital Advsr Limited Liability. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru owns 0.38% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 34,165 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0% or 135 shares. Carroll Associate reported 0% stake. Global Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Citigroup holds 307,032 shares. The Missouri-based Umb Bankshares N A Mo has invested 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.98% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Mai Mngmt holds 139,716 shares. Roanoke Asset Management Ny stated it has 10,104 shares. Zimmer Prns LP holds 1.51% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 3.83M shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 Peiffer Garry L. bought $488,646 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 18,000 shares. The insider SANDMAN DAN D bought 36,630 shares worth $998,534.