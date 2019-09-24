Proffitt & Goodson Has Lifted Target (TGT) Position; Mohawk Inds Com (MHK) Holding Maintained by Saybrook Capital

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 12963.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 6,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, up from 47 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.78. About 4.33 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (MHK) by 19.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 63,112 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31 million, up from 52,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $121.7. About 592,502 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. $1.37 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was bought by BALCAEN FILIP on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,540 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 100,802 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Gru Limited has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Global Endowment Mngmt LP holds 0.26% or 18,410 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 83,998 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,423 shares. Huntington Bancorporation invested in 3,365 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 4,721 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited stated it has 11,287 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 15,480 shares. Asset Mngmt One owns 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 32,926 shares. Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Highlander Capital Management Lc accumulated 6,725 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,341 shares to 14,922 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 80,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 989,959 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

