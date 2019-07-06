Proffitt & Goodson Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $809,172 as Market Valuation Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Declined While Redwood Capital Management Decreased Holding by $1.20 Million

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 29,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 875,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.16 million, down from 904,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 50,000 shares to 833,969 shares, valued at $15.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron: Comparing Inventory, Shipments And ASPs With Competitors – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 1, 2019 : AMD, MU, QQQ, TQQQ, TVIX, EMB – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Intel and Micron stocks climb as trade war tensions ease, but analysts express caution – MarketWatch” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Counselors Limited Com invested in 5,466 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). B Riley Wealth Management has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Prudential has invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nomura Holdg Inc owns 1.97 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Majedie Asset Ltd reported 46,235 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Co stated it has 72,817 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Rothschild Il stated it has 6,060 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 200,983 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 10,892 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 529,560 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Heritage Wealth reported 4 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,550 were accumulated by Adell Harriman Carpenter. Intersect Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Violich Cap holds 0.21% or 3,125 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 52,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 876 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Manhattan has 5,532 shares. Stephens Investment Management Group Inc Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 395 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc reported 3,053 shares stake. Hilltop accumulated 1,344 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.49% or 198,525 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 9,100 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 84,641 are owned by Suncoast Equity Management. Glaxis Capital Management Ltd Co holds 7,100 shares or 5.62% of its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $101.33 million activity. $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. NARAYEN SHANTANU had sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32M on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39M was sold by Rencher Bradley. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay. Shares for $4.95M were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 7,991 shares to 122,140 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 16,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,035 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Stock Tops All-Time High on Record-Breaking Quarter – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BHP, Foot Locker, Adobe, Oracle and Salesforce highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Chevron & Adobe – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Energizer, Marvell, MongoDB, Royal Gold, Six Flags, State Street, SunPower, TripAdvisor and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Another Possible Earnings Beat On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.