Proffitt & Goodson Holding in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Has Decreased by $492,012; Maximus (MMS) Share Price Rose While Fort Washington Investment Advisors Trimmed by $1.01 Million Its Holding

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 186,788 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.55 million, down from 200,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 834,558 shares traded or 174.30% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 26,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 875,061 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 337,505 shares to 407,548 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MAXIMUS Federal Receives Call Center of Excellence Recognition from BenchmarkPortal – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia, Indiana, New York and Texas Recognized as Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MAXIMUS, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 30.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MMS’s profit will be $60.62M for 20.34 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.14M for 17.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

