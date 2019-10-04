Proffitt & Goodson Has Lifted Its Target (TGT) Stake by $523,998 as Stock Price Rose; Marlowe Partners LP Has Raised Its Position in Cyrusone (CONE) as Stock Value Rose

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 12963.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 6,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, up from 47 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 3.27M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 165.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 127,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 204,743 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, up from 77,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 827,639 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $404.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,940 shares to 4,890 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,922 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

