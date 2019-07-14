Proffitt & Goodson Lowered Stake in Intel (INTC) by $1.01 Million; Leonard Green Partners LP Has Lowered Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $3.56 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ramps up Seattle growth target despite plans for ‘HQ2’- Seattle Times; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING; 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Might Scoop Up Thousands of Intel Patents in Pursuit of 5G Modem – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel Briefing: Chips Are Showing Weakness (Video) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wedbush out bearish on Intel – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Old Buyouts Surf Software’s Frothy Wave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Take Profits on Intel Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Associate Oh stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Colony Group Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Underhill Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 9.51% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 334,750 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4.66 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 9.54M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Liability accumulated 3,849 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First United Bank & Trust invested in 1.44% or 43,385 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 686,253 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Everett Harris Company Ca holds 36,484 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fosun Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 6,450 shares. Fagan Associate reported 48,269 shares stake. Kings Point Capital Management holds 160,707 shares. Moreover, Truepoint has 0.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 136,872 are owned by S&T Bancorp Pa.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,543 shares to 3,561 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 90,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 14.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Partnering With Retailers for Package Pickup – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Under-the-Radar Stories in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Apple Rumors: 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Teardown Reveals Changes – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.