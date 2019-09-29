Proffitt & Goodson Upped Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $832,112 as Market Value Rose; Johnston Asset Management Lowered Varian Med Sys (VAR) Position by $349,520

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1608.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 6,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,747 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 2,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 202,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.57M, down from 205,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 575,385 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN REITERATES BELIEF VARIAN SCHEME REMAINS IN BEST INTEREST; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,792 shares to 234,243 shares, valued at $68.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 80,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 989,959 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.19M for 24.41 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings.