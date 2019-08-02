Proffitt & Goodson Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Position; John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) Has 1 Sentiment

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 20 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 20 cut down and sold stock positions in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.83 million shares, down from 3.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 13 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 31564.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proffitt & Goodson Inc acquired 21,464 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Proffitt & Goodson Inc holds 21,532 shares with $914,000 value, up from 68 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $212.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 48.31M shares traded or 99.19% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 03/04/2018 – P&G was looking to pay around $15 billion, while Pfizer is said to be seeking $20 billion or more, the sources tell CNBC; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd

More notable recent John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Calibre Mining Provides Update on the Transaction With B2Gold – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Release Earnings Data – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEF BTO: One Fund For Your Financials – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2018. More interesting news about John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) were released by: Etfdailynews.com and their article: “CIBC raises their target price for Gold in 2019 – ETF Daily News” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banks plan bigger buybacks this year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $601.00 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Orleans Capital Management Corp La holds 1.51% of its portfolio in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund for 61,892 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 97,658 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Patten & Patten Inc Tn has 0.98% invested in the company for 280,840 shares. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management Inc has invested 0.39% in the stock. Community Bank Of Raymore, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,750 shares.

The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.19. About 61,261 shares traded or 10.23% up from the average. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri reported 1% stake. Partner Fund Management LP invested in 2.83 million shares or 2.66% of the stock. Horan Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ledyard National Bank & Trust reported 391,975 shares. Archon Ptnrs Limited Com holds 315,650 shares. Regent Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 57,159 shares. Truepoint has 6,250 shares. 132,000 were accumulated by Opus Investment. Moreover, Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca has 0.45% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 28,513 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Mcf Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 12,121 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Knott David M holds 145,000 shares. Barr E S And reported 13,590 shares. Natl Asset Inc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased Cigna Corp New stake by 2,801 shares to 159 valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) stake by 9,979 shares and now owns 215,230 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of PFE in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.