Proffitt & Goodson Has Cut Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Share Price Rose; Jlb & Associates Holding in Global Payments (GPN) Has Decreased by $353,192 as Market Value Rose

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $278.1. About 436,046 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Global Payments (GPN) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 2,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 96,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 98,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Global Payments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $154.74. About 303,210 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.36 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 59,380 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $43.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (NYSE:MMC) by 4,457 shares to 94,799 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,619 shares, and has risen its stake in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).