Proffitt & Goodson Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Holder Valueworks Upped Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Holding

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 31,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 256,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 224,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 225,280 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Industries: Expands Warning on Earnings Press Releases, Saying Certain Ones Should Not Be Relied Upon; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Identified Unauthorized Payment Initiated by Senior Finance Employee to Unapproved Vendor in 2Q; 10/05/2018 – KLIC: PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FY17 STATEMENTS NO LONGER RELIED UPON; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – POST CURRENT FISCAL QTR END, CO LEARNED OF CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY A SENIOR FINANCE EMPLOYEE OF COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q Net $36M; 09/03/2018 Kulicke & Soffa Introduces New Offerings at SEMICON China 2018; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Pla; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REPORTS PRELIM 2Q EPS ABOUT 51C, EST. 41C; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES SAYS UNDERTAKEN INVESTIGATION OF THE CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS CO LEARNED OF WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE ADVISORS; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,868 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 1,670 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 195,845 shares. Waddell & Reed reported 1.05 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 35,981 shares. Hartford Management has 89,640 shares. Veritable Lp reported 0.12% stake. Ww Asset Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 36,144 are owned by Profund Advsrs Ltd Com. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.73% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 606,898 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,870 shares. Zweig stated it has 54,533 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.23% or 135,459 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma holds 0.96% or 27,043 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management reported 2.71 million shares.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 9,979 shares to 215,230 shares, valued at $13.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 3,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,944 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

