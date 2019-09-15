Proffitt & Goodson Has Boosted Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Harley Davidson (HOG) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 148 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 159 cut down and sold their equity positions in Harley Davidson Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 144.08 million shares, down from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Harley Davidson Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 125 Increased: 96 New Position: 52.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company has market cap of $5.75 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. It has a 13.57 P/E ratio. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, makes, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $106.58 million for 13.48 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.42% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.69% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 1.92 million shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. clothing, cosmetics on possible EU retaliation list; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 OPERATING MARGIN AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 9.5 TO 10.5 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – REG-Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harley-Davidson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOG); 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial’s Unsecured Notes ‘A’; 15/03/2018 – EagleRider Alliance With Harley-Davidson Reaches Major Milestone; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Harley-Davidson Financial Svcs’ Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY WORLDWIDE RETAIL SALES DECREASED 7.2 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Operating Margin 9.5%-10.5% of Revenue; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Adj EPS $1.24

Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 4.52% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. for 3.98 million shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd owns 3.87 million shares or 4.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, F&V Capital Management Llc has 2.04% invested in the company for 95,570 shares. The Connecticut-based Impala Asset Management Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 80,581 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is -1.24% below currents $136.44 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEP in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $11700 target in Friday, September 6 report. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $138 target.