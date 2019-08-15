Proffitt & Goodson Boosted Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding; Halsey Associates Has Trimmed Its American Tower (AMT) Holding

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 19683.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proffitt & Goodson Inc acquired 3,543 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Proffitt & Goodson Inc holds 3,561 shares with $464,000 value, up from 18 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $42.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.62% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.27. About 2.02M shares traded or 24.25% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B

Halsey Associates Inc decreased American Tower (AMT) stake by 2.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,566 shares as American Tower (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Halsey Associates Inc holds 55,795 shares with $11.00 million value, down from 57,361 last quarter. American Tower now has $96.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $218.88. About 2.06M shares traded or 15.47% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $145 lowest target. $157.67’s average target is 27.91% above currents $123.27 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $145 target. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 5,180 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.18% or 706,062 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv reported 13,786 shares. Maine-based Schroder Investment Management Gp has invested 0.09% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hrt Finance Ltd Liability Co holds 3,515 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 53,789 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 25 shares. State Street invested in 0.12% or 12.12 million shares. Calamos Lc reported 47,957 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Condor Cap Mgmt stated it has 16,497 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 92,634 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 12,601 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 72,201 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability has 1.54M shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity. Shares for $31,024 were bought by Elcan Patricia F on Tuesday, August 6.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 4,339 shares to 195,679 valued at $28.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (MBB) stake by 3,183 shares and now owns 31,944 shares. Cigna Corp New was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Gp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,920 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 228,537 shares. 3,478 are owned by Amica Retiree. Greystone Managed Invests Incorporated holds 0.77% or 66,611 shares in its portfolio. 203,795 were reported by Mackenzie Financial. Moneta Gp Advsrs holds 1,791 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1,505 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc reported 12,167 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated holds 125,716 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.31% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moors And Cabot invested in 2,318 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,695 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Bank & Trust Na invested in 2,200 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 10,436 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio.