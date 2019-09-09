Proffitt & Goodson Trimmed Intel (INTC) Holding by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Declined; First National Bank Of Omaha Boosted American Tower New (AMT) Position by $7.78 Million

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 19.51 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 395.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 39,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 49,504 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 2.83 million shares traded or 62.09% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 55,143 shares to 5,279 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 14,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,980 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability owns 12,549 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 1,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,486 are owned by Private Tru Na. Keybank Association Oh owns 228,537 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Aviva Pcl invested 0.55% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 32,883 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability invested in 7,662 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc stated it has 6,534 shares. Greystone Managed Invs holds 0.77% or 66,611 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Ltd Llc has 44,168 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division has 0.26% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 9,834 shares. 369 were accumulated by Kistler. Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 61,908 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Power REIT to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin And Tn has 0.42% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 25,637 shares. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Lc owns 3,849 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 686,253 shares. Carroll Associate stated it has 34,390 shares. Central holds 7.16% or 840,000 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv stated it has 108,306 shares. Deprince Race Zollo holds 0.69% or 470,857 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 67,567 shares stake. Welch Group Inc Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 548,654 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 145,299 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B And has invested 0.61% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sns Financial reported 0.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Charter has invested 1.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 1.36% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 36,344 shares. Cambridge Rech stated it has 541,642 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Examining Intel as it Trades Low in Its Range – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Down 13.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Swan’s $499K Bet on INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.