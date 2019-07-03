Proffitt & Goodson Stake in Anthem (ANTM) Trimmed by $1.09 Million as Market Value Declined; Fcg Advisors Holding in Celgene Com (CELG) Trimmed by $524,990 as Market Value Rose

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc analyzed 5,585 shares as the company's stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20 million, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $66.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $94.36. About 1.43M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Fcg Advisors Llc, which manages about $302.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Bulshs 2022 Hy by 16,439 shares to 72,792 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Bulshs 2023 Cb by 28,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.63 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,543 shares to 3,561 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 6,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 15.30 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.