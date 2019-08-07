Proffitt & Goodson Has Trimmed Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Stock Value Rose; Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Its Position by $606,600 as Stock Rose

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 8,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 17,352 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 25,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 416,164 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $286.18. About 858,892 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 59,380 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $43.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 90,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.27B for 14.78 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year's $3.81 per share. ANTM's profit will be $1.27B for 14.78 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 147,993 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Profund Advisors Lc holds 8,720 shares. Tortoise Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 104 shares. Hemenway Trust Com Limited Com, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 5,966 shares. Delta Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.15% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 21,404 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 131,080 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 59,345 shares. Hussman Strategic Inc stated it has 50,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 6,664 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Massachusetts Fin Svcs Com Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 585,924 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 14,607 were accumulated by Webster Bank & Trust N A. Wagner Bowman Mngmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).