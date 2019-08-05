Proffitt & Goodson Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Dover (DOV) SI Increased By 0.32%

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 94.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proffitt & Goodson Inc acquired 4,381 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Proffitt & Goodson Inc holds 9,018 shares with $1.26M value, up from 4,637 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) had an increase of 0.32% in short interest. DOV’s SI was 4.60 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.32% from 4.59 million shares previously. With 941,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)’s short sellers to cover DOV’s short positions. The SI to Dover Corporation’s float is 3.23%. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.75. About 879,710 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.18 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609. Kosinski Anthony K had sold 2,184 shares worth $196,713 on Wednesday, February 13. Spurgeon William sold $1.14 million worth of stock or 13,102 shares. 12,363 Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares with value of $1.08 million were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Dover Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc reported 25,384 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,600 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,947 shares. Counselors Inc has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 549,654 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Korea Investment holds 192,955 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) L P owns 130,000 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Bokf Na invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Geode Management Lc invested in 0.05% or 2.05 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 151,221 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0.05% or 488,517 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,503 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.73 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. It has a 22.69 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dover had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DOV in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 8. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dover, ABB to cooperate in Europe EV charging – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dover Corp (DOV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dover Announces Two Executive Appointments – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,000 shares.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 16,482 shares to 241,035 valued at $68.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) stake by 6,837 shares and now owns 16,496 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 258,397 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co. Amarillo Bancorp has 0.29% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hyman Charles D reported 279,517 shares or 4.02% of all its holdings. Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 262,627 shares. Monetary Management Group stated it has 21,075 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1.26% or 154,875 shares in its portfolio. California-based Evanson Asset Mngmt has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,370 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 1.34% or 223,643 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alpha Windward Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,889 shares. Addenda Cap Inc has invested 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Indiana & Investment Mngmt stated it has 12,879 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 426 shares. Wms Limited Liability Company invested in 80,912 shares or 2.82% of the stock.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 14.01% above currents $131.07 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $140 target.